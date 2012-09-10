Hermes sees rebound in commodity investment

LONDON (Reuters) - Hermes Fund Managers is seeing renewed interest in commodity investments among pension funds and other institutions seeking a hedge against inflation after flows into long-only funds dried up earlier in the year when markets dropped sharply.

Colin O‘Shea, head of commodities at London-based Hermes, said institutional investors got renewed faith in diversifying equity-heavy portfolios into commodities as markets picked up in recent weeks.

The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a commodity market bellwether that tracks 19 markets, shed nearly a fifth after touching a peak in February, but has bounced over 16 percent since markets revived in late June.

Barclays said on August 24 that so far in 2012 there had been an outflow of almost $6 billion from commodity investments, but in July there was an inflow of $463 million.

“Given that the markets have been uncertain over the course of the year, particularly as we headed through the summer, we saw the beta allocations dry up,” O‘Shea told Reuters in an interview.

“When you have a mid-year decline of nearly 20 percent in terms of commodities, that can scare the best of us.”

He was referring to investors seeking long-only commodity investments and who want exposure to commodities as an asset class since beta measures the correlation of an investment to the underlying sector or benchmark.

Hermes, owned by telecomms group BT’s pension fund, the UK’s largest, has $2.3 billion in commodity assets.

About $1.8 billion of the commodity investments are in long-only funds and the other $500 million are in funds which focus on absolute returns and can also take short positions.

Many institutional investors started moving into commodities as a diversification about a decade ago, but recently the main focus has been on finding investments that can counteract future inflation pressures, especially among pension funds.

“I think the main reasons we saw for beta investment five to six years ago was diversification, it was everything,” he said.

“It’s still there, but an interesting trend that we’ve seen from some institutions is a focus on inflation. They want more commodities and the number one reason is to hedge their inflation liabilities.”

Although the correlation between commodities and equities has increased in recent years, there are still diversification benefits, especially against fixed income, where the correlations are still very low, O‘Shea added.

ABSOLUTE RETURN

The fastest growing commodities products at Hermes have been the absolute-return, long-short funds, which target a return of cash plus 10 percent a year.

Assets in those products, which have found favor with investors looking for high returns outside the equities sector, have soared to $500 million from about $20 million a year ago.

Flows into the long-short funds held up well even when flows into the long-only funds dried up, O‘Shea added.

“I think the reason for this is the low bond yields out there, people aren’t really seeing solid yields on their assets. They’re looking to get equity-like returns without equity-like volatility. That’s such a big theme at the moment.”

Those Hermes commodity funds have a volatility of 6 percent compared to about 15 percent for equities, O‘Shea said.

Hermes commodity investments started out with a strategic allocation from BT’s pension scheme, but it now has about 50 outside institutional investors.

Within the commodity markets, Hermes favors gold and grains and is neutral on industrial metals and oil.

“One thing that has helped the market this year is the continued strong central bank buying of the gold space. We expect that to continue,” he said.

Among the grain sector, Hermes is overweight soybeans and corn and sees relative value opportunities in Paris wheat futures.

In crude oil, supply-demand fundamentals are becoming more balanced. “We’re not expressing significant views on flat price energy at present given the asymmetric risk that the Iran-Israeli situation could entail.”

Hermes, which has 40-60 positions in commodities at any one time, is looking at relative-value energy trades and has some upside call options as cover for the geo-political risk.