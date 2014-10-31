Hermes to close commodities business, joins flight from sector

LONDON (Reuters) - Hermes Investment Management on Friday joined an exodus of financial institutions from commodities, saying it planned to close its business in the sector due to difficulties in making returns and a shift in investor attitudes.

Many fund managers have struggled to make profits in commodities in recent years as prices have slid and volatility has been low, leading to fund closures including Hall Commodities earlier this month, Clive Capital, BlueGold and Higgs Capital Management.

Among banks, Credit Suisse said in August it was winding down its commodities trading, joining the likes of Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan and Barclays, which are either exiting or significantly downsizing their activities.

“We are an active manager and we have found it increasingly challenging to deliver sustained, active returns in commodities,” Hermes said in an e-mailed statement.

Assets under management in its commodities arm totaled 793 million pounds ($1.3 billion) at the end of September out of total Hermes assets of 27.9 billion pounds.

The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters/Core Commodity CRB Index slid 10 percent in the third quarter, its biggest quarterly drop in three years.

The CRB index lost a further 3 percent in October on concerns about weak global economic growth and plentiful supply of raw materials such as oil and grains.

Hermes pulled out even though it outperformed the sector, with its DB Platinum V Hermes Absolute Return Commodity fund up 2.23 percent in the 12 months to end-September, compared with a 4.67 percent fall for the sector as a whole, according to Lipper data.

BOTTOM OF CYCLE?

The mass departures may be a sign that the bottom of the cycle is near, said Ian Morley, chairman of Wentworth Hall Consultancy, which provides research on hedge funds and other investments.

“Hermes and big banks are serious large investors; generally speaking once you have a consensus and they’re all out, then the next move has got to be to go back in again,” he said.

“In the interim period, people may mostly cover commodity market investments via macro funds.”

Hermes said many clients saw the sector as a tactical diversification play in which they could invest using passive funds, rather than as a strategic asset class that needed active management.

“Longer term, we see this trend continuing. This will impact future demand for our strategy and affect our ability to deliver best value to our clients,” Hermes said.

A speaker at a recent commodities conference said many investors had found easier and cheaper ways to diversify portfolios and hedge inflation than the complex commodities world.

Hermes also said it planned to launch three new investment strategies in multi-asset, residential real estate and specialist credit.

The commodities sector has shed about $100 billion of assets over the past two years as performance has sagged. The latest estimates by Barclays show assets under management in global commodity investments at $315 billion in August, down from a peak of $418 billion in 2012.

(1 US dollar = 0.6251 British pound)