Crude prices trade little-changed after Turkey's failed coup

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil prices were either side of unchanged on Sunday in early trade as the impact from Turkey's failed military coup was broadly expected to be limited on global markets.

The most-active Brent futures for September delivery rose $0.02, or 0.04 percent, at $47.63 per barrel.

The most-active U.S. oil's West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures for August delivery fell $0.13, or 0.28 percent, at $45.82 per barrel.

Prices had rallied in late trade on Friday after news that Turkey's armed forced had taken power in the country, igniting concerns about potential disruptions to shipments along one of the world's busiest shipping routes.