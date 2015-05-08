After first quarter rally, outlook for oil and dry-bulk markets diverge

A man gets gasoline at a BP station in St. Louis, Missouri January 14, 2015, as gas prices dropped across the country over the last three months. Missouri became the first state in over five years to show an average statewide gas price under $2 per gallon. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil and dry-bulk prices have recovered this year, after sharp falls prior to 2015, yet many analysts are now calling the day for the oil rally while declaring that bulk markets may have bottomed out.

Benchmark Brent crude oil futures has rallied 15 percent since the beginning of the year, and are up 40 percent from their 2015 low. Coal futures and the benchmark iron ore index, by contrast, are still down some 15 percent this year, despite strong recent rallies.

Expectations of the future directions of oil and the key dry-bulk products diverge.

ANZ bank on Friday called a bottom for coal and iron ore, although it added that the market would remain weak for years, preventing big price jumps.

“We think bulk producers can breathe a sigh of relief as the perfect storm in market conditions passes. The 30 percent relief rally in iron ore in the past four weeks appears to have snuffed out the 65 percent price plunge inflicted over the previous 14 months,” the bank said, although ANZ - along with other banks - warned that weak demand especially from China would also prevent strong price rallies.

In oil markets, a strong rally occurred after prices more than halved between June last year and January this year, since then benchmark Brent has rallied 40 percent to almost $70 per barrel. [O/R]

Yet analysts warn that oil fundamentals remain weak as high global production clashes with relatively weak demand.

“What happened to oil?,” HSBC asked in a note on Friday. “It’s a little confounding that the stuff has again gotten more expensive, with Brent now closing in on $70 per barrel. After all, the global economy last quarter probably grew at its slowest pace since the Great Recession.”

Other analysts said that oil’s technical market drivers also pointed to a downward price correction.

“There has accrued an unusually large speculative net long position in both Brent and WTI futures markets. In addition, new short positions have emerged recently,” Credit Suisse said.

“This adds to our unease about price (recent upward) direction: From a positioning perspective alone, a price correction could easily be exacerbated and turn into a rout,” it added.