ANZ slashes iron ore, coal price forecasts on China weakness
#Commodities
May 8, 2015 / 2:41 AM / 2 years ago

ANZ slashes iron ore, coal price forecasts on China weakness

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Australia’s ANZ Bank revised down its iron ore and coal price forecasts on expectations of a sustained weakness in China’s steel market.

The bank cut its 2016 and 2017 iron ore price forecasts by 8 percent and 5 percent respectively, saying that it saw prices range-bound at $50-60 per tonne over the next 12 months.

“The perfect storm in bulk markets appears to have passed, but the outlook remains subdued,” analysts at the bank said in a research note dated Friday, adding that fundamentals were still weak.

ANZ slashed its coking coal price forecasts by 15.5 percent for 2016 and by 12.5 percent for 2017, saying the Chinese steel market would slow further in the next few years. It also trimmed its thermal coal price outlook citing weak supply conditions that would persist though this year.

Here is a table of price forecast changes by the bank (in US$ per tonne) -

2015 2016 2017

Iron Ore Fines (CIF) 56.00 55.00 60.00

Pct change -1.00 -8.00 -5.00

Coking Coal 104.00 102.00 111.00

Pct change -8.50 -15.50 -12.50

Thermal (Spot) 61.00 64.00 67.00

Pct change -6.00 -9.00 -11.00

Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Joseph Radford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
