BP sees oil stock overhang weighing on prices beyond 2015

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (Reuters) - Global oil supply and demand will balance out by the end of the year but an oil stocks overhang of several hundreds of million of barrels will weigh on prices beyond 2015, BP’s chief economist said on Tuesday.

“It could take as long again for that stock to come down,” Spencer Dale told the FT Commodities Global Summit.

