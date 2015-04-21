FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BP sees oil stock overhang weighing on prices beyond 2015
#Commodities
April 21, 2015 / 9:07 AM / 2 years ago

BP sees oil stock overhang weighing on prices beyond 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A BP logo is seen at a petrol station in London January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (Reuters) - Global oil supply and demand will balance out by the end of the year but an oil stocks overhang of several hundreds of million of barrels will weigh on prices beyond 2015, BP’s chief economist said on Tuesday.

“It could take as long again for that stock to come down,” Spencer Dale told the FT Commodities Global Summit.

(The story was refiled to correct 700 million to several hundreds of millions in first paragraph)

Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Silvia Antonioli; editing by Jason Neely

