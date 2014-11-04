Gunvor 'practically concludes' selling out of Russian coal miner

LONDON (Reuters) - Trading house Gunvor has “practically concluded” a deal to sell its stake in coal miner Kolmar to a non-Western buyer as part of its strategy to reduce exposure to Russia, its chief executive Torbjorn Tornqvist told the Reuters Commodities Summit.

Gunvor said last month it was seeking to cut exposure to Russia, the country which had long been one the main generators of its growth and profit.

The United States imposed sanctions on its co-founder, Russian businessman Gennady Timchenko, in March. Timchenko sold his stake in Gunvor to Tornqvist, the second co-founder, a day before the sanctions were imposed.

“We have quite a lot assets in Russia... It is natural to monetise some of that and rebalance some of our portfolio,” Tornqvist, the controlling shareholder in Gunvor, said.

“Does it mean we are leaving Russia? Of course not. Russia is still extremely important for us.”

“But our assets portfolio has become a little bit too big. And even without the political developments in Russia over the last year, we probably still would have sold part of it,” he said.

Apart from Kolmar, Gunvor has stakes in Russian oil terminals on the Baltic and the Black Sea as well as a relatively modest oil production portfolio.

Tornqvist said talks were ongoing with several potential buyers for the oil assets and the company was looking to expand in other areas globally, including in the United States.

