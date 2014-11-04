Mercuria sees traders teaming up with banks on hedging

LONDON (Reuters) - Banks and trading houses will join forces to provide hedging services in commodities in the same way that they have provided joint trade finance in the last two years, Mercuria’s chief executive Marco Dunand said.

Last month Swiss trading house Mercuria completed the purchase of U.S. bank JPMorgan’s physical commodities unit. It now wants to expand its provision of hedging services to external customers.

“There’s the desire for the company to enter a bit more into the space of customer service – trying to see whether we can offer some solutions to clients, primarily in Europe,” Dunand told the annual Reuters Commodities Summit.

Producers and consumers hedge commodity price risk to reduce the impact on their balance sheets of sharp price swings. For example, a small oil producer may look to offset the impact of a downward move in the oil price, or an airline may want to offset the impact of an upward move in the jet fuel price.

Trading houses specialize in moving physical commodities around the world but Dunand said that some of the people in JPMorgan’s London office who moved across to Mercuria were specialists in putting together hedging and other structured deals.

“That’s something as a company we would like to develop on a broader basis over the next year or so.”

Over the last 18 months big investment banks such as JPMorgan, Deutsche Bank and Barclays have exited or scaled down in the commodities trading business.

Commodities trading revenue for ten of the world’s biggest banks fell to just $4.5 billion last year, down from more than $14 billion in 2008, according to analytics firm Coalition.

This has reduced the depth and quality of liquidity in commodity markets, particularly for contracts with settlement dates far in the future, known as the back end of the curve.

The decline in liquidity makes it more difficult for producers and consumers to source competitive bids for hedging. It has also left an enticing gap in the market for those who are willing and able to step up to the plate.

“It seems that at the back end of the curve, the bid-offer has gone wider,” said Dunand, referring to the gap between prices offered by buyers and sellers.

“Are we interested in entering that space? The answer is yes. But then there’s an issue of capital – are we adequately capitalized to enter that space?” he said.

Dunand said for some of the smaller deals traders had adequate capital but for larger ones they would need to team up with banks, which are more strongly capitalized.

“As a trader you may be interested in that risk, but you have to look at whether your balance sheet can afford it or not,” Dunand said. “There could be a bank which is interested in staying in commodities but doesn’t like to handle the risk or the volatility of particular instruments.”

This option is already being explored in the area of trade finance and overcomes the high capital hurdle for traders while allowing banks to remain in the sector despite tougher regulatory requirements.

“STEPPING UP A GEAR”

Senior executives from other trading houses speaking at the Reuters commodities summit played down the likelihood of their firms offering hedging services.

Pierre Lorinet, the chief financial officer of Trafigura, said his company had no intention of trying to replace the banks in this area.

He added that he wouldn’t rule out the banks stepping up their involvement in commodities trading again if volatility improved.

For the chief executive of trading house Gunvor, Torbjorn Tornqvist, the whole story about banks exiting commodities was a bit “overblown”.

“In physical assets they have been scaling down selectively. But ... I would not be surprised to see one or two of them actually stepping up a gear,” he told the Reuters Commodities Summit.