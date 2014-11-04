Traders Gunvor, Mercuria look to expand in iron ore

LONDON (Reuters) - Energy-focused commodity traders Gunvor and Mercuria are looking to expand their iron ore operations just as oversupply grips the world’s second-largest traded commodity after oil, depressing prices but also offering opportunities.

The iron ore price has sunk 40 percent this year, putting severe pressure on high-cost miners but allowing traders to profit from price volatility and from investing in distressed mining assets.

“Iron ore is probably one of the places where we will expand,” Mercuria Chief Executive Marco Dunand told the annual Reuters Commodities Summit.

“Upstream ... it’s unlikely that Mercuria would look at an iron ore project by itself, but it’s not inconceivable that we’ll look at it as a minority investor together with private equity or fund money,” he added.

Last month embattled west African iron ore miner London Mining went into administration, while MMX Sudeste Mineracao SA, an iron-ore miner controlled by Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista, filed for bankruptcy.

The iron ore market opened up to traders after the decades old annual benchmark pricing system crumbled in favor of short-term pricing from 2010, causing spot volumes to soar.

About 1.3 billion tonnes of iron ore is shipped by sea each year.

“We’re probably looking to grow our presence in iron ore. It’s a liquid market ... it has probably a higher volatility than coal,” Gunvor CEO Torbjorn Tornqvist said at the summit.

Gunvor started trading iron ore from Singapore earlier this year.

Mercuria, which bought JPMorgan’s physical commodities business for $800 million this year, has been in iron ore for several years.

Smaller rivals entered the trade this year including Gerald Metals, which opened an iron ore desk in Singapore.

An increasingly liquid derivatives market in iron ore and the exit of banks such as Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse have increased the attractions for traders.

Commodity traders are not subject to the same regulatory hurdles as banks, whose dealings in both derivatives and physical commodities have been under scrutiny since the financial crisis of 2008.

