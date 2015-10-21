Mercuria looks to grow metals, softs footprint

LONDON (Reuters) - Swiss commodities trader Mercuria says it is looking at increasing its footprint in both the metals and softs sectors, after expanding in North American natural gas last year.

Chief executive Marco Dunand told the Reuters Commodities Summit the challenge was finding assets that offered good value in the current environment of weak commodity prices.

But this has not stopped Mercuria, which bought the physical trading arm of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM.N) last year, from hiring.

“We see opportunities on the metals side, we see opportunities on the softs side. The question is how do you size it? How many people do you want to have?” Dunand said.

“We’ve strengthened a little bit our venture in metals in Europe. I think we might do the same in the U.S. at the opportune time,” he added.

Dunand said Mercuria, which is not listed, had added soft commodity traders to its trading desks and had bulked up its financing teams, with a particular focus on modeling risk, be that its own, or that of its counterparts.

“There were certain capabilities that we wanted to strengthen within the group. We have more ability to work on structuring deals, reasonably complex transactions,” Dunand said.

Mercuria’s big push into new markets came with the takeover of JPMorgan’s physical trading arm, which provided a platform to expand in the U.S. natural gas market as well as Canada.