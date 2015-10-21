Mercuria, Gunvor see oil price weakness persisting

(Reuters) - The world’s largest oil traders believe that the current oversupply in the market is severe enough to keep the price below $60 a barrel, possibly as long as into 2017.

Mercuria chief executive Marco Dunand said on Wednesday he saw the oil market returning to balance and even displaying a deficit in 2016, as non-OPEC producers limit supply to ward off more aggressive price declines.

But he only expected a modest pick-up in the price from its current level around $49 a barrel LCOc1.

“Most people will agree that by end of next year, we’re going to start drawing (on stocks) and we will still do that in 2017, which over time will trigger a price rally, and I think there’s a chance that by the end of next year we might be more likely to be in a $55-type range, to $60 by 2017,” he told the Reuters Commodities summit.

Torbjorn Tornqvist, chief executive of trading house Gunvor, said he did not expect the oil price to rise beyond normal volatility levels at least until the middle of next year.

”There is no shortage of anything... There is a surplus everywhere,” he said adding that it will take many years to fix the current situation of oversupply.

