Distillates offer EU refiners only temporary lifeline

LONDON (Reuters) - A surprise drop in diesel and heating oil stocks in Europe and the United States will offer European refineries only a temporary lifeline, at a time of growing competition from “monster” refineries in the Middle East, executives at top trading firms told the Reuters Commodities Summit this week.

Near term, low stocks and changing shipping regulations in the United States and Europe are likely to boost refinery runs, as buyers globally fill winter demand and seek what analysts estimate will be an extra 250,000 barrels per day in distillates for the shipping industry.

“The refineries are going to run hard,” Vitol [VITOLV.UL] Chief Executive Ian Taylor said. “We do need to get a lot of distillates into stock ... We don’t see high stock levels throughout the world.”

In recent weeks the United States and China, products exporters in recent years, have imported distillates, the former due to low heating oil stocks and an extended maintenance season and the latter to take advantage of low prices.

A delay in diesel output from the Petrobras Abreu e Lima refinery in Brazil will also help offset new production from what Taylor called monster refineries, such as Saudi Arabia’s two 400,000 barrel-per-day Yanbu and Satorp complexes.

Yet some bank analysts, including from Deutsche Bank, predict refining margins will begin to fall in the fourth quarter following a maintenance-related surge in the three months through September.

DISTILLATE OPPORTUNITIES

Executives from trading houses Trafigura [TRAFGF.UL] and Gunvor [GGL.UL] were circumspect about the extent of the support to prices, but both saw opportunities for distillates in the near term.

“Any changes in regulations, new rules, will effectively disrupt flows and create opportunities,” said Trafigura Chief Financial Officer Pierre Lorinet. “It’s more about the arbitrage it generates.”

Yet the reprieve may not be enough to save European refining, and Taylor and Lorinet, along with bosses from Mercuria and Gunvor, all said there is at best anaemic investment potential.

“I‘m not sure there are great opportunities,” Taylor said. “You can never say never, because you never know what type of deals are on the table. But I would be surprised.”

Gunvor Chief Executive Torbjorn Tornqvist said newly opened refineries in the Middle East and even the United States have “absolutely no sensitivity to margins” and will crush smaller European operations in the coming two years.

Vitol, through its joint venture Varo, and Gunvor each run two European refineries, but said roughly 750,000 to 1 million barrels per day of capacity has to close in Europe in the coming two years.

Asked if Europe should press the United States to abolish a long-standing crude export ban, which effectively helps the U.S. sector, Tornqvist said: “Europe needs to live up to its own responsibilities and rationalize.”

