Trafigura to gradually buy back founder Dauphin's stake
October 19, 2015 / 2:33 PM / 2 years ago

Trafigura to gradually buy back founder Dauphin's stake

Dmitry Zhdannikov, Amanda Cooper

3 Min Read

(Reuters) - Swiss commodities trader Trafigura will buy back founder Claude Dauphin’s stake in the company from his family, following the same procedure it used to buy back from other founders and shareholders in a process that could take several years.

“Claude’s shareholding, which is below 20 percent, will be treated in the same way as all other shareholdings of individuals who leave the company, or who pass away: it will be bought back over time,” Trafigura’s Chief Financial Officer Christophe Salmon told the Reuters Commodities Summit.

“At no point will we jeopardize the creditworthiness of Trafigura. We are not going to spoil what Claude has built over the years,” said Salmon, adding that it will likely take a number of years to buy back the stake.

Dauphin, who lost his fight against cancer three weeks ago at 64, was the largest shareholder in the company, which he set up in 1993 and turned into one of the three largest commodity traders in the world, moving 3 percent of oil globally with annual turnover of more than $120 billion.

Dauphin had focused over the past 18 months on transition at Trafigura to the next generation of executives and managers. Over 500 senior managers at Trafigura own the remaining 80 percent in the company.

With a stake of under 20 percent, Dauphin was ranked France’s 32nd richest person with a net worth of $1.4 billion, according to Forbes. Trafigura’s latest book value is around $6 billion and the firm reported a net profit of $1.1 billion.

Over the past years, the company has spent almost $3 billion on buying back the shares of its other founding partners - Eric de Turckheim, Graham Sharp, Daniel Posen and Mark Crandall - as well as other senior managers.

Buybacks went up from $357 million in 2011 to $787 million in 2012, $855 million in 2013 and $885 million in 2014. The company says it plans to spend more on buybacks until 2017 provided it generates enough profits.

The buy back of Dauphin’s stake over several years means that for the first time Trafigura will no longer have a large individual shareholder.

Editing by William Hardy

