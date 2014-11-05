U.S. oil patch still 'Klondike' for world's biggest traders

LONDON (Reuters) - The United States remains the pre-eminent arena for the world’s oil traders, top executives at commodity firms Mercuria, Trafigura and Gunvor said, even as Washington only slowly loosens its crude export ban and as the price of oil-related assets rise.

The views of the men who run some of the world’s biggest oil traders, speaking at the Reuters Commodities Summit, reflect how the U.S. shale revolution has upended global crude markets and slowed a near decade-long shift towards fast-growing economies like China and India.

Shale oil has put the United States on course to become the world’s largest producer for the first time in decades, with output of all oil-related liquids rising more than 40 percent since 2008 to top 12 million barrels per day (bpd).

“I‘m completely convinced you’ve got to have a strong presence in the U.S. to understand the overall market,” said Marco Dunand, the head of Mercuria, the world’s fourth largest oil trader.

“The crude market came off $30 a barrel. That move wasn’t initiated in Asia, it wasn’t initiated in Europe,” he added, referring to the near 25 percent drop in world oil prices since June as fast-rising U.S. production has contributed to excess supplies.

Mercuria recently completed the acquisition of part of JPMorgan’s physical commodity trading business, greatly increasing its U.S. presence. Of the 170 traders acquired as part of the deal, more than 75 percent of them are based in North America, Dunand said.

Torbjorn Tornqvist, chief executive and majority owner of Switzerland-based Gunvor, said even as the price of owning U.S. trading assets like pipelines, storage tanks and terminals has risen, it was still necessary for the biggest traders to invest to ensure they are not left behind.

“It’s a little bit like the Klondike, it’s a gold rush, and investors want to be part of it,” Tornqvist said.

“We have our own plans to participate - not in shale oil production but in logistics and new trade flows, and we’ve tried to position ourselves accordingly. It’s where the action, excitement and success has been.”

Trafigura CFO Pierre Lorinet said that while his company had sold an 80 percent stake in a Texas oil terminal recently, the move did not indicate that the world’s third-largest oil trader was scaling back its ambitions in the region or that it believes the market is peaking.

“There are great opportunities in the United States,” Lorinet said. “We’re keeping an involvement.”

EXPORT BAN TO EASE?

The increase in U.S. oil output has led some to lobby for the end of the ban on exporting crude - a legacy of the Arab oil embargoes in the 1970s. All of the executives interviewed by Reuters said they did not expect the ban to be lifted entirely next year, but thought there would be some loosening of restrictions.

“I think unquestionably there will be pressure internally in the U.S. as well as externally from others like Europe, who should be putting much more pressure on the U.S. than they are quite frankly,” said Ian Taylor, the head of Vitol, the world’s largest independent oil trader.

“There’s no doubt there’s going to be more and more lobbying for the free flow of crude oil.”

Taylor’s comments echo the new chief of French oil major Total (TOTF.PA), who said last week the ban flouted free trade agreements and provided U.S. oil refiners with an unfair advantage. Many U.S. energy producers have also been pushing to end the four-decade old ban.

He added that while his firm is not actively seeking more U.S. assets, blaming high valuations, he said they would continue to look at opportunities.

While the United States still imports about a third of the crude it consumes, pressure has mounted to ease the ban as U.S. oil prices CLc1 have fallen to a large discount versus international benchmark North Sea Brent LCOc1.

Dunand at Mercuria said the United States is taking a “measured” approach to crude oil exports, including allowing the export of lightly processed oils such as condensates and the occasional export of barrels produced in Alaska to Asia.

“It’s going to be a gradual process,” Dunand added.

Tornqvist of Gunvor said the United States would probably allow traders to swap lighter grades of U.S.-produced crude - that some North American refineries are not well-geared to process - for heavier oils from overseas. But he said politically ending the ban may not yet be feasible, even as U.S. producers lobby Washington to be allowed to sell their oil at higher prices overseas.

“Whatever you do in this respect you’re going to anger some part of the U.S. population,” Tornqvist said. “I don’t think the export ban is going to lifted anytime soon.”

