Vitol sees growth opportunities for grains operation, sugar tougher
November 4, 2014 / 1:15 PM / 3 years ago

Vitol sees growth opportunities for grains operation, sugar tougher

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Ian Taylor, President and CEO of Vitol Group of Companies smiles during a panel discussion at the first Global Commodities Summit in Lausanne April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil trader Vitol is focused on its grains business for expansion opportunities in the agricultural sector, its chief executive told Reuters.

Speaking at the Reuters commodities summit, Ian Taylor said there were opportunities in the grains sector, while sugar was “tougher” to do trade in scale and size.

When asked whether Vitol [VITOLV.UL] was in the market for agricultural assets, Taylor said: “I expect that will become eventually a topic that we will look at because with grains and wheat, logistics are important,” adding that there was nothing specific the company was considering for now.

Vitol began grain trading in 2013 and has operated in the global sugar market for over 20 years, shipping bulk raw sugar from countries such as Brazil and Thailand to importers including Indonesia, China, the Black Sea and north Africa.

Traders said sugar has been a difficult market in which to make a profit following three consecutive surpluses weighing on prices and new entrants crowding the market in recent years.

“We’ve still got a sugar business, it’s just the fact that in terms of breadth and depth the physical cargo trade that you can do in sugar ... it’s tougher in sugar,” Taylor said.

Reporting by Sarah McFarlane, editing by David Evans

Reporting by Sarah McFarlane, editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
