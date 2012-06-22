Commodity funds boosted bets slightly ahead of rout

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Bullish hedge funds and speculators modestly boosted their bullish bets on commodity prices for a second week, leaving them more exposed to biggest rout in raw material prices this year, data showed on Friday.

Led by increases in gold and corn positions, the funds, known by the regulatory moniker “managed money”, increased the scale of their bullish net long positions by a total $2.4 billion, according to Reuters calculations based on the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s weekly data.

Total speculative holdings in 22 markets rose 6.2 percent to 858,636 contracts in the week to June 19, the most in five weeks. The notional outright value of overall net long speculative holdings rose to $60.1 billion. Two weeks ago hedge fund holdings hit their lowest this year at $56 billion.

The relatively flat positioning is little surprise during a week in which some markets like oil stabilized from recent losses, while others like wheat and natural gas rallied.

Overall, the 19-commodity Reuters Jefferies CRB Index .CRB rose by 3 percent over the five trading days to Tuesday, June 19 - only to more than reverse those gains on Wednesday and Thursday in a 3.6 percent decline, the biggest since December. The index rebounded slightly on Friday.

For the past three months, oil has led the commodities complex lower, bearing the brunt of growing pessimism over the outlook for raw materials demand as Europe’s debt crisis deepens, the U.S. economy struggles to regain momentum and China’s brisk growth shows signs of slowing.

Unyielding output from major OPEC producers and decades-high U.S. oil stockpiles have also weighed on traders.

In recent weeks other markets have also been caught in the global-risk downdraft, although upbeat fundamental factors have in many cases limited the declines, from warm-weather demand for natural gas to dry weather fears over summer corn crops.

Although the funds didn’t curb their position in the week prior to the fall, they have maintained a much lower profile in markets in recent months. In dollar terms, the value of their positions is half of what they had in February.

In the New York oil market, hedge funds marginally pared long positions last week, taking the total value of their holdings to just over $10 billion, the lowest since 2010 and down from $23 billion at the start of May. Some of the market’s biggest hedge funds have pulled positions or shut this year, and many of the remaining funds are unlikely to sell.

“So much length has come out of the market already. A lot of what’s left in there is really sticky, long positions,” said Vikas Dwivedi, global head of oil and gas strategy for Macquarie.

The notional figures are calculated by Reuters based on the change in net positions from a week ago, multiplied by the contract’s value at the end of the period. Because most investors trade commodities on margin, the drop in the value of positions is not directly equivalent to total divestment.

The total value of holdings is only a fraction of the amount of investor capital estimated to be allocated to commodity markets worldwide, much of which is invested in over-the-counter contracts, physical exchange funds or credit notes, or via banks, which are part of a different CFTC group.

