Community Health posts quarterly loss, hurt by charge

(Reuters) - Community Health Systems Inc (CYH.N) reported a quarterly loss, compared with a year-ago profit, largely due to a charge related to its sale of businesses.

The for-profit U.S. hospital operator said its net loss available to shareholders was $199 million, or $1.79 per share, compared with a net profit of $11 million, or 10 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 7 cents per share.

Net operating revenue fell 10.3 percent to $4.49 billion.

Community Health has been looking to turn its business around by selling off some of its assets in the past few months to ease its debt load.