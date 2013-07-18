FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Community Health warns of profit shortfall, shares fall 18 percent
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
July 18, 2013 / 10:28 PM / 4 years ago

Community Health warns of profit shortfall, shares fall 18 percent

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Hospital operator Community Health Systems Inc (CYH.N) on Thursday said its second quarter results were hurt by a combination of weak volumes in May and June, bad debts and deteriorating reimbursements.

The Franklin, Tennessee, company also said the U.S. Department of Justice has broadened an investigation into short-stay admissions of Medicare patients, and its shares fell more than 18 percent after hours.

In a preliminary release, Community Health said it expects flat year-over-year net operating revenue for the quarter ended June 30 of around $3.24 billion. Wall Street analysts, on average, had forecast $3.37 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company projected second-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $414 million, down from $483 million a year earlier.

Community Health said the projections reflect a 5.1 percent decrease in total admissions for the quarter compared with a year earlier.

The company said it expects report its complete results for the latest quarter on July 29.

Shares of Community Health, which closed at $47.31 on the New York Stock Exchange, were trading at $38.51 after hours.

Reporting by Deena Beasley in Los Angeles; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.