Community Health posts net loss on acquisition costs

(Reuters) - Hospital operator Community Health Systems Inc (CYH.N) on Tuesday reported a first-quarter net loss, weighed down by costs for acquiring smaller rival Health Management Associates.

Community Health, which completed the acquisition in January, posted a loss of $112 million, or $1.04 a share, compared with net income of $79 million, or 86 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, the Franklin, Tennessee-based company said it earned 27 cents a share from continuing operations in the quarter.

On that basis, analysts were expecting a profit of 19 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net operating revenue rose 28 percent to $4.2 billion.

But at hospitals it has operated for at least one year, net operating revenue declined 4 percent from a year ago as patient admissions decreased 8.1 percent.

Shares of Community Health, the second-largest U.S. for-profit hospital operator behind HCA Holdings Inc (HCA.N), closed 1.1 percent lower at $39.42 Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.