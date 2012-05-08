CommVault profit beats estimates on higher sales

(Reuters) - Software maker CommVault Systems Inc (CVLT.O) posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit on lower tax costs and strong sales of its software targeted at enterprises.

The company, which makes software that helps companies back up, archive and search data, said net income rose to $9.8 million, or 21 cents per share, from $4.8 million, or 10 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned 29 cents per share.

Analysts, on average, were looking for fourth-quarter earnings of 26 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue for the quarter rose 27 percent to $114 million, beating the $106.1 million analysts expected.

Software revenues rose 34 percent to $58.8 million, driven by “record enterprise software deals and strong demand across all geographies”, Chief Executive Robert Hammer said.

The company is considered one of the few acquisition targets left in the publicly-traded storage software space.

Last year, Hewlett-Packard Co (HPQ.N), IBM Corp (IBM.N) and Dell Inc DELL.O each spent billions of dollars buying CommVault’s rivals, including 3Par Inc, Isilon Systems Inc and Compellent Technologies Inc.

Shares of the Oceanport, New Jersey-based company closed at $50.72 on Monday on the Nasdaq.