Edward Snowden film premieres in Hong Kong
The new movie 'Snowden' held its premiere in Hong Kong on Friday (September 30) night. The asylum-seeking family who, at one point, hid the U.S. whistle-blower in their Hong Kong apartment after he fled his country, attended the premiere of the film, which tells the story of the former U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) intelligence contractor. Edward Snowden's lawyer in Hong Kong, Jonathan Man, pointed out his client was actually helped by people who were also stateless. The movie was shot by