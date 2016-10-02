NEW YORK The stock of theater operator AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc could rise to $40 a share from around $31 now thanks to a variety of moves under new chief executive Adam Aron, according to Barron's.

Barron's cited potential improved profits from new theater features such as reclining seats, and meal and bar service. The report also noted two pending acquisitions that could more than double AMC's theater count.

AMC's stock is more attractive than competitors Regal Entertainment Group and Cinemark Holdings, the financial weekly newspaper added.

A spokesman for AMC did not immediately respond to an email request comment.

(Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne; Editing by Nick Zieminski)