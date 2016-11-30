FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
HP Enterprise, NXP win Thomson Reuters Foundation anti-slavery awards
November 30, 2016 / 6:15 PM / 9 months ago

HP Enterprise, NXP win Thomson Reuters Foundation anti-slavery awards

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Signs for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., cover the facade of the New York Stock Exchange November 2, 2015.Brendan McDermid

LONDON (Reuters) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co and NXP Semiconductors NV won Thomson Reuters Foundation's anti-slavery award on Wednesday for efforts to eradicate forced labor from supply chains.

Selected from a shortlist of ten companies including Apple and Tesco, the winners of the Foundation awards were announced in London.

"The bar has now been raised for businesses all over the world to follow suit," said Monique Villa, chief executive of the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

"The Stop Slavery Award wants to start a virtuous circle by proving that corporations play a key role in the fight against slavery," she added.

The Thomson Reuters Foundation is a London-based charity that is independent of Thomson Reuters and operates independently of Reuters News.

The Foundation stands for free independent journalism, human rights, women's empowerment, and the rule of law.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison

