Catering firm Compass' revenue growth slows on commodity slump

(Reuters) - Compass Group Plc (CPG.L), the world's biggest catering firm, forecast slower revenue growth for the first half of its fiscal year, as ongoing weakness among commodity clients slowed its quarterly revenue growth rate and sent its stock down 4 percent.

The British company followed peer Sodexo (EXHO.PA) in warning of a challenging trading environment as it reported underlying revenue growth at constant currencies of 3.1 percent for the fourth quarter ended Sept. 30, down from third-quarter growth of 5.2 percent.

Compass, which serves about 5 billion meals each year, blamed weak results on "incredibly tough" trading conditions in its remote sites business, which sets up large-scale worker accommodation camps for mining and commodity customers.

It also flagged a slowdown in Europe as some contracts ended and on tougher year-ago comparatives in the UK sports and leisure sector, but said Britain's vote to leave the European Union had not driven down customer demand.

"Our UK business is doing well. We grew in the UK slightly over the European average and outsourcing trends are good," Compass Chief Executive Richard Cousins told Reuters.

While most British support services firms have reported resilient trading since Brexit, outsourcing firms Mitie (MTO.L) and Capita (CPI.L) have issued warnings as customers have limited discretionary spending. Mitie said on Monday customers were proving hesitant in areas including catering.

COMMODITY WEAKNESS

However, with commodity weakness persisting, Cousins forecast underlying group revenue growth at constant currencies of about 3 percent for the first half to March 30, but said growth would rise to about 5 percent in the second half.

"Each quarter will get stronger next year... our pipeline is excellent and we'll see a strong second half," he said.

Cousins said he expected its commodity-facing business to return to "good growth" 2018 onwards. Sodexo has made a much more upbeat forecast, expected its remote sites business to pick up in the second half of the year as the broader commodity sector shows signs of recovery.

Helped by strong performance in North America, Compass' underlying revenue at constant currencies grew 5 percent to 19.9 billion pounds ($24.8 billion) in the year ended Sept. 30, broadly in line with analysts' expectations of 5.2 percent growth and its long-term target range of a 4-6 percent rise.

Underlying operating profit rose 5.6 percent at constant currency to 1.445 billion pounds, slightly ahead of expectations of 1.424 billion pounds.

Panmure Gordon analyst forecast full-year pretax profit of 1.437 billion pounds, at the lower end of their forecast range.