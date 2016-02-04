U.S. demand helps to lift Compass shares to record high

LONDON (Reuters) - Shares in Britain’s Compass Group (CPG.L), the world’s biggest catering firm, rose to a record high on Thursday after it reported a 5.9 percent rise in underlying quarterly revenue, helped by strong demand in the United States and Europe.

The company, which serves about 5 billion meals a year, said it remained positive for the year ahead after revenue growth in North America and Europe helped to offset the expected weakness in its commodity-related business and some emerging markets.

Shares in the company jumped more than 5 percent in early trading to a record high of 1,238 pence.

“The news today that organic growth is, in our view slightly ahead of expectations will be seen as positive,” said Whitman Howard analyst Stephen Rawlinson.

“The only real areas of concern are in some emerging market and in commodity related industries but they are not mainstream.”

In North America, which accounts for more than half of Compass’s business, underlying revenue growth was 7.9 percent in the three months ended Dec. 31. Europe and Japan, which make up around 30 percent of the group, saw a 3.6 percent rise.

Compass said, however, that it continued to see an impact from the fall in demand from the oil, gas and commodities sectors and slowing growth in China.

The company said in November it had started a small restructuring plan to offset the slowdown which would hit profit by 26 million pounds in 2015. A further 20-25 million pounds of restructuring costs is expected to be incurred in 2016.

Compass said currency translations had a negative impact on revenues and profit in its fiscal first quarter of 116 million pounds ($169 million) and 7 million pounds respectively.​

($1 = 0.6860 pounds)