Small print can cause big headaches for financial firms

(Reuters) - Wealth management clients may not often closely examine disclosures on advisers’ newsletters, pitch books and presentations, but regulators do. Failing to make sure that fine print is accurate can lead to major regulatory actions.

Twice in the last year, large financial institutions have learned that lesson the hard way.

Last month, LPL Financial agreed to pay $250,000 to Massachusetts securities regulators to settle charges that some of its representatives’ business cards improperly listed special designations, a type of credential, for working with senior investors.

Earlier this year, Bank of America’s Merrill Lynch agreed to pay $2.5 million in Massachusetts to settle charges that employees gave presentations in 2013 that did not have language about clients’ suitability to switch from commission-based brokerage accounts to fiduciary fee-based accounts.

The key to avoiding regulatory trouble is making sure you’ve made a reasonable effort to make your disclosures accurate, complete and balanced, says Francois Cooke, a managing director with ACA Compliance Group in Washington.

To assess if your written communications pass this threshold, review them with these questions in mind.

1. Do I specify through what firm I offer securities?

If you work for a broker-dealer, like Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, you simply have to write that your securities are offered through that firm. If you are affiliated with an independent broker dealer but do business under a different name, write the name of your independent broker dealer. If you are an adviser who does not offer securities, skip this step.

2. Do I list any improper designations?

Regulators are sensitive to the letters advisers put after their names, as the above LPL Financial example shows. Cathy Vasilev, co-founder of Red Oak Compliance Solutions, a Cedar Park, Texas-based consulting firm, recalled seeing one adviser put “HSG” on his business card. It stood for “High School Graduate.” Another put “CPR” — yes, that CPR.

Your firm should have a list of designations it allows, so start there. Neither the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission nor the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority endorse any designations.

3. Do I make every effort to disclose risks, product features and conflicts of interests?

Let clients know that markets can be volatile; tell them about product fees and if you get higher commissions with certain products. When in doubt, disclose, said Jervis Hough, founder of Atlanta-based Taurus Compliance Consulting.

If you’re feeling overwhelmed, consider automation software, like a type produced by San Diego-based technology company Seismic.

Seismic works with its clients’ compliance departments to determine which disclosures go with which materials, creating templates to ensure all written communication to clients includes the correct disclosures. The automation shrinks the compliance approval process from about a week to a day, the company says.

Compliance consultants agree that automating the disclosure process sounds like an intriguing idea, as long as the firm knows it still has to pay attention to compliance.

“You have to remember the onus still lies on the supervisors,” says Hough.

