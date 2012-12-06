FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Comtech profit falls, cuts full-year forecast
December 6, 2012 / 10:37 PM / in 5 years

Comtech profit falls, cuts full-year forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Communications equipment maker Comtech Telecommunications Corp (CMTL.O) reported a drop in quarterly profit and lowered its full-year forecast citing uncertainty among its customers due to the impending “fiscal cliff”.

Shares of the company were down 11.5 percent after the bell. They closed at $25.80 on the Nasdaq on Thursday.

Comtech Telecommunications said it now expects full-year earnings of between $1.26 and $1.34 per share on revenue of between $350 million and $365 million.

It had previously forecast earnings of between $1.40 and $1.50 per share on revenue of between $375 million and $395 million.

First-quarter net income fell to $7.4 million, or 36 cents per share, from $12.6 million, or 47 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales fell almost 20 percent to $91 million on lower sales in its mobile data communications business.

Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane

