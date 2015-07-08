FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ConAgra turns to Centerview again for advice on Ralcorp: sources
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
IRMA
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
July 8, 2015 / 8:21 PM / 2 years ago

ConAgra turns to Centerview again for advice on Ralcorp: sources

Lauren Hirsch, Olivia Oran

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - ConAgra Foods Inc (CAG.N) has hired Centerview Partners to explore a sale of its private label unit Ralcorp, just two years after it acquired the troubled business with advice from the same investment bank, people familiar with the matter said.

The maker of Chef Boyardee and Slim Jim snacks, which last month announced it would exit its private label food business, also has hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) to provide additional advice on the sale, the people said this week.

Representatives for ConAgra, Centerview and Goldman declined to comment.

Related Coverage

ConAgra relied on Centerview and Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) for advice when it acquired Ralcorp in January 2013 for $5.1 billion. Goldman advised Ralcorp alongside Barclays Plc (BARC.L).

At the time, the deal was viewed as a personal success for then-ConAgra CEO Gary Rodkin, who had pursued Ralcorp for more than a year and a half.

But Ralcorp, which makes private label cereal, pasta, crackers, jams and jellies, syrups and frozen waffles, has been plagued with problems ranging from customer service issues to pricing concessions. Sales have fallen nearly 6 percent in the past two years.

Activist fund Jana Partners announced a 7.2 percent stake in ConAgra last month and said it would push to nominate directors to the company’s board that supported its desire to exit the private label business.

ConAgra Chief Executive Sean Connolly, who joined the company in April, has said the effort to fix Ralcorp was draining resources.

“We know that the inconsistency of our past performance is totally unacceptable,” Connolly said in an earnings call last month.

Reporting by Lauren Hirsch and Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Paul Simao

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.