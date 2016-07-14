FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ConAgra hires CFO from Prestige Brands
#Business News
July 14, 2016 / 9:14 PM / a year ago

ConAgra hires CFO from Prestige Brands

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ConAgra Foods production facility is seen in Oakdale, California in this December 18, 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Fred Greaves/Files

(Reuters) - ConAgra Foods Inc, known for its Chef Boyardee pasta and Healthy Choice dinners, named David Marberger of Prestige Brands Holdings Inc as its chief financial officer.

Marberger, who had also worked with Godiva Chocolatier and Tasty Baking Co, succeeds John Gehring.

Gehring, who announced his plan to retire in May, will remain with the company until the end of September and will help with the transition.

Separately, Prestige Brands said in a filing that it named Ronald Lombardi as an interim replacement for Marberger and has started a search for a new CFO. (bit.ly/29yFfcq)

Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

