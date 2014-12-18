ConAgra says recovery in private-label business to take longer

(Reuters) - ConAgra Foods Inc (CAG.N) reported sales below market estimates due to weak demand for its branded products and said recovery in its private-label business would take longer than expected.

Shares of the company, whose brands include Chef Boyardee and Healthy Choice, fell as much as 5.4 percent on Thursday.

Sales in ConAgra’s branded foods business, its biggest, fell 2 percent in the second quarter ended Nov. 23, due to weak demand for products such as Hunt’s ketchup and Bertolli frozen meals.

Sales in the business have not grown for the last six quarters.

The U.S. branded foods industry has been growing slowly for most of the past decade as consumers shift to healthier foods and cook more at home.

Cheaper private-label brands have also grown in popularity since the recession.

Unlike rivals such as General Mills Inc (GIS.N), which are betting on healthier foods to boost growth, ConAgra has focused on private-label business, which makes cereals, pasta, snacks and sauces that retailers sell under their own brand.

ConAgra became the largest U.S. private-label food company in 2013 when it bought Ralcorp for $5 billion, but the business has fallen short of profit targets due to cut-price deals Ralcorp entered into with retailers before it was taken over.

ConAgra said on Thursday that it did not expect profit to recover in its private-brand business until the year ending May 2016 — a year later than it projected in June.

The company took a $247 million charge related to the business in the second quarter ended Nov. 23.

Sales in ConAgra’s private-label business fell 4.8 percent to $1.05 billion. Total sales fell 1.7 percent to $4.15 billion.

Analysts on average had expected revenue of $4.20 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $10 million, or 2 cents per share, from $248.7 million, or 58 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company reported a profit of 61 cents per share, in line with the average analyst estimate.

ConAgra shares were down 2.4 percent at $36.20 in early afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange, after touching a month-low of $35.08.

Up to Wednesday’s close, the stock had risen 10 percent this year.