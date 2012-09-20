FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ConAgra profit rises as marketing drives up sales
September 20, 2012 / 11:51 AM / 5 years ago

ConAgra profit rises as marketing drives up sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - ConAgra Foods Inc (CAG.N) reported much higher quarterly earnings on Thursday, after increased marketing boosted sales.

The maker of Chef Boyardee pasta, Hebrew National hot dogs and Banquet frozen meals reported net income of $250.1 million, or 61 cents per share, for the first quarter ended on August 26, compared to $93.8 million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding special items, earnings were 44 cents per share.

Reporting By Martinne Geller in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

