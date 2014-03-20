FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ConAgra quarterly profit beats analysts' lowered expectations
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 20, 2014 / 12:41 PM / 4 years ago

ConAgra quarterly profit beats analysts' lowered expectations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - ConAgra Foods Inc’s (CAG.N) quarterly profit beat analysts’ lowered estimates and the maker of Hunt’s tomato ketchup and Slim Jim beef jerky maintained its full-year earnings forecast.

The company last month cut its fiscal 2014 profit forecast for the second time, blaming weak sales in its private-label business and a steeper-than-expected fall in sales of its own brands.

ConAgra said on Thursday revenue at its consumer foods business, which sells brands such as Chef Boyardee pastas and Reddi-wip whipped cream, fell 3.5 percent to about $1.87 billion in the third quarter, due to a 3 percent fall in sales volumes.

Sales in its private-label business more than doubled to $1.06 billion in the quarter, mostly due to its acquisition of store-branded foods maker Ralcorp Holdings last year.

Total revenue rose 14.5 percent to $4.39 billion.

ConAgra became the top U.S. producer of private-label foods when it bought Ralcorp for $5 billion in January last year.

The company’s net income rose to $234.3 million, or 56 cents per share, in the third quarter ended February 23, from $120 million, or 29 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 62 cents per share.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 60 cents per share on revenue of $4.4 billion, according to Thomson Reuters

I/B/E/S.

Analysts had previously estimated the company would report earnings of 66 cents per share, before the company pre-announced its third-quarter results in February.

ConAgra also re-affirmed its adjusted full-year profit forecast of $2.22-$2.25 per share. Analysts on average are expecting $2.34 per share.

ConAgra’s shares were up 2 percent in light premarket trading on Thursday. The stock had closed at $29.59 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.