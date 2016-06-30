ConAgra reports lower quarterly sales and earnings

ConAgra Foods production facility is seen in Oakdale, California in this December 18, 2015 file photo.

(Reuters) - ConAgra Foods Inc (CAG.N) on Thursday reported a 9.5 percent drop in quarterly net sales, missing analysts' estimates as demand weakened for its consumer foods, which include Chef Boyardee pasta and Hunt's ketchup.

The company's shares fell 2 percent in early trading despite its earnings meeting expectations, but subsequently traded down slightly at $47.48, off 0.25 percent.

ConAgra said it expects earnings per share for the current quarter to show double-digit comparable growth year-over-year.

Net sales slid to $2.83 billion from $3.13 billion in the fourth quarter ended on May 29. Analysts on average had expected $2.89 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income attributable to the company dropped to $117.6 million, or 27 cents per share, from $209.2 million, or 48 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time charges and discontinued operations, earnings of 52 cents per share were in line with analysts' estimates.

The company, which will move its corporate headquarters to Chicago from Omaha, Nebraska, this quarter, announced plans in November to spin off its Lamb Weston frozen potato business into a separate public company. It expects to complete the spin-off this fall.

Cans of Chef Boyardee, a product of ConAgra Foods, are seen on the shelf of a grocery store in the Brooklyn borough of New York December 16, 2015. Darren Ornitz/File Photo

"Company management is doing all the right things currently by reshaping the company and getting its focus back," said Jack Russo, an analyst for Edward Jones. "Challenge will be growing sales going forward," he added.

The remaining company will be renamed ConAgra Brands Inc and include products like Orville Redenbacher’s popcorn and Healthy Choice frozen dinners, in addition to several units that are now part of the commercial foods segment, which serves restaurants and grocers.

"We're squarely focused on Lamb Weston to really succeed on its own," Chief Executive Officer Sean Connolly told Reuters. "We think the market will recognize the attractiveness of this really good business."

Chief Financial Officer John Gehring said that because most of the food company's business is in North America, Britain's exit from the European Union will not affect it much.

However, he said there have been some initial indications that ConAgra will experience some slight headwinds around some of the currency moves in Mexico and Canada.

"We're not overly exposed in Europe," Gehring added.

ConAgra's stock is up roughly 13 percent in the year to date, while the S&P 500 is up 1.3 percent in the same period.