Conchita Wurst celebrates Euro Pride in Amsterdam

Eurovision winner Conchita Wurst sailed on a boat titled "Join our Freedom" leading EuroPride parade in Amsterdam on Saturday (August 6)

Europride, European gay, lesbian and transgender event coincides with the Amsterdam Gay Pride this year.

The Canal Parade is the key event of festival which includes over 300 events in Amsterdam, taking place from July 23 and August 7 this year.

Hundreds of thousands of people lined the streets to watch boats carrying scantily clad dancers and pop performers.

The colorful parade also featured an EU Commission sponsored carnival float, which took part in the event for the first time.

One of the key messages of this year's Pride was to take action against violations of LGBT rights occurring in some EU member states.

While Dutch police participated in the event sailing in their own boat, there was an increased number of police officers patrolling the streets due to recent terrorist attacks in Europe.

So far there have been no incidents reported and the participants emphasized the importance of the positive message of Europride.

"This weekend it was a Pride weekend in Uganda as well and police raided the pride and raided the event so it's really important to keep on celebrating, to keep on telling kids all around the world you are beautiful, you are perfect, you are love, love is love and that's what is so important today," a transvestite called Sister Rose told Reuters.

Madrid is announced as the host of World Pride for 2017.