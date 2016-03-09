FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India set to raise $170 mln from Container Corp stake sale
March 9, 2016

India set to raise $170 mln from Container Corp stake sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India is set to raise about $170 million from the sale of a 5 percent stake in state-run Container Corp (CCRI.NS), with institutional investors bidding for twice the number of shares on offer for them on the first day of the sale.

The funds-only portion of the sale was subscribed 2.02 times on Wednesday, stock exchange data showed. Retail investors can bid for shares on Thursday, while funds can bid for more. bit.ly/1QDcLdZ

The Container Corp share sale is part of the Indian government’s asset sales program.

The government last month raised about $730 million from a stake sale in state-run power producer NTPC Ltd (NTPC.NS), but is still set to miss its asset sales target for a sixth straight year.

($1 = 67.1800 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
