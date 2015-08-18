FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Concordia, Par Pharmaceutical settle anti-competition charges: FTC
August 18, 2015 / 7:01 PM / 2 years ago

Concordia, Par Pharmaceutical settle anti-competition charges: FTC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Concordia Pharmaceuticals Inc and Par Pharmaceutical Inc have settled charges they unlawfully agreed not to compete in the sale of a generic version of Kapvay, a drug used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Tuesday.

The FTC had alleged Concordia, a unit of Concordia Healthcare Corp, had agreed not to sell a generic version of the drug in exchange for a share of Par’s revenues. Par is a subsidiary of Par Pharmaceutical Holdings Inc..

Concordia and Par were the only two firms permitted by U.S. regulators to sell a generic version of Kapvay. The settlement bars them from enforcing anticompetitive provisions of their agreement, including the profit-sharing provision, the FTC said.

Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Sandra Maler

