FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Advent, Bain Capital agree to buy payments group Concardis
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
January 13, 2017 / 2:00 PM / 7 months ago

Advent, Bain Capital agree to buy payments group Concardis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Private equity firms Advent and Bain Capital agreed to buy German payment group Concardis from a group of private, savings and cooperative banks, the parties said in a joint statement on Friday, not disclosing a purchase price.

Sources told Reuters last week that Advent and Bain Capital were close to buying Concardis for about 700 million euros ($745 million).

Concardis offers card-payment terminals as well as payment technology for e-commerce groups and is viewed as a non-core business by its key owners.

Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) holds 16 percent of Concardis, DZ Bank 19 percent on behalf of its cooperative bank members and German savings banks hold a total of 39 percent. Smaller stakes are held by Commerzbank (CBKG.DE) and Unicredit (CRDI.MI).

(This story corrects to show in last paragraph that Deutsche Bank is not the biggest shareholder)

Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Georgina Prodhan/Ruth Pitchford

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.