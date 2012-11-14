FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BSkyB sees short-term margin dent from Premier League
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Media Industry News
November 14, 2012 / 6:35 PM / 5 years ago

BSkyB sees short-term margin dent from Premier League

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Britain’s dominant pay-TV group BSkyB expects to see a short-term impact on its margins from the higher than expected cost to buy Premier League soccer rights, its finance officer said.

Andrew Griffith told a conference organized by Morgan Stanley that there would be a “little bit of discontinuity” to its steady improvement in margins but said it expected to recover over time.

”Clearly there is a little bit of discontinuity with the Premier League,“ he said. ”There’s a step uplift next year and then it’s flat amortizing for the next few years.

“So I would say don’t look at the gross margin or even the EBIT margin too much on a linear year basis, but let’s try and look at that over the medium term.”

BSkyB and new market entrant BT agreed in June a 3 billion pounds ($4.75 billion) rights deal to show live English Premier League matches for the next three years.

BSkyB will pay 760 million pounds per season to show 116 live games - a 40 percent increase on the cost of its current deal.

($1=0.6310 British pounds)

Reporting by Kate Holton and Paul Sandle; Editing by Mike Nesbit

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.