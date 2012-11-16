SAP confirms to reach more than 20 billion euro in 2015 sales

BARCELONA (Reuters) - German software group SAP (SAPG.DE) confirmed its target to reach more than 20 billion euros ($26 billion) in revenue by 2015, as the company continues to win market share, its co-chief said on Friday.

“We articulated our strategy in 2010 of becoming a 20 billion euro company by 2015 and a very firm commitment to becoming a 35 percent margin business by 2015,” co-Chief Executive Jim Hagemann Snabe told a Morgan Stanley investor conference.

“On the revenue side we are ahead of that plan. We are now saying we will be more than 20 billion euro, and we are discussing a little bit how much more, but clearly we see we are taking market share, we are growing faster than the original plan, that is the good news.”