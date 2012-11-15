FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Time Warner Cable makes good start to Q4
November 15, 2012 / 10:50 AM / 5 years ago

Time Warner Cable makes good start to Q4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Time Warner Cable office is shown in Carlsbad, California November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Time Warner Cable TWC.N, the second-largest U.S. cable provider, has made a good start to the fourth quarter in terms of net subscriber additions, its finance director said.

“We are a few weeks into the quarter and we are a little bit ahead of where we were last year,” Irene Esteves told a Morgan Stanley investor conference on Thursday.

“But I would caution that it is very early in the quarter and we are talking about very small numbers of net subscribers on a very large base.”

Esteves also noted that in the fourth quarter last year, the group enjoyed a strong increase in net additions in December.

“So I would caution about extrapolating from a few weeks of data,” she said of the firm, which is the second largest U.S. cable operator. (Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Dan Lalor)

