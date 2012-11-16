FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Metro PCS expects shareholders to back T-Mobile deal
#Deals
November 16, 2012 / 8:40 AM / in 5 years

Metro PCS expects shareholders to back T-Mobile deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Metro PCS PCS.N expects its shareholders to back its deal to merge with T-Mobile USA (DTEGn.DE) in a vote planned for February or March, its finance officer said on Friday.

Braxton Carter told a Morgan Stanley investor conference that the group had held talks with several suitors but was now 100 percent behind the deal with T-Mobile.

T-Mobile USA, a unit of Deutsche Telekom, and MetroPCS said last month that they wanted to merge their companies, creating a stronger number four on the U.S. wireless market.

Analysts and bankers have been expecting a fresh round of consolidation there since AT&T Inc’s (T.N) bid to buy T-Mobile USA collapsed late last year. (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Leila Abboud)

