Congo suspends army chief after U.N. arms sale report
November 23, 2012 / 11:52 AM / in 5 years

Congo suspends army chief after U.N. arms sale report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KINSHASA (Reuters) - The head of Congo’s army has been suspended while an investigation is carried out into whether he sold arms to rebels, as alleged by a United Nations report, Congo’s government spokesman said on Thursday.

Information Minister Lambert Mende said other officers were being investigated along with General Gabriel Amisi, who commands Congo’s land forces, but gave no further details.

Mende said the eastern town of Sake, seized by rebels on Wednesday, had been retaken by the army. It was not immediately possible to verify the claim.

Reporting by Bienvenu-Marie Bakumanya; Writing by David Lewis; Editing by Michael Roddy

