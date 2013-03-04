FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Passenger plane crashes in Congolese town of Goma
March 4, 2013 / 5:14 PM / 5 years ago

Passenger plane crashes in Congolese town of Goma

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KINSHASA (Reuters) - A small plane carrying passengers and cargo crashed on Monday in the eastern Congolese town of Goma, a Reuters witness said.

It was not immediately clear how many people were on board or how many casualties there were.

Democratic Republic of Congo has one of the world’s worst air safety records. There have been numerous crashes in Goma, where the runway has not been fully repaired after a volcanic eruption in 2002 left it covered in lava.

Reporting by Jonny Hogg; Writing by David Lewis; Editing by Daniel Flynn

