Congo rebel factions clash near eastern town of Goma

KINSHASA (Reuters) - Heavy weapons fire rang out near the eastern Congolese town of Goma on Thursday as factions of the M23 rebels clashed hours after the group’s political chief was ousted in an internal power struggle.
“They attacked us so we reacted,” said Colonel Seraphin Mirindi, spokesman for the M23 rebel faction loyal to ousted political leader Jean-Marie Runiga. A Reuters witness said gunfire came from rebel positions near the village of Kibumba, just to the north of Goma.
