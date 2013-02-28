FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Congo rebel factions clash near eastern town of Goma
February 28, 2013 / 1:56 PM / 5 years ago

Congo rebel factions clash near eastern town of Goma

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

M23 military leader General Sultani Makenga (L) arrives to attend a news conference in Bunagana in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo January 3, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena

KINSHASA (Reuters) - Heavy weapons fire rang out near the eastern Congolese town of Goma on Thursday as factions of the M23 rebels clashed hours after the group’s political chief was ousted in an internal power struggle.

“They attacked us so we reacted,” said Colonel Seraphin Mirindi, spokesman for the M23 rebel faction loyal to ousted political leader Jean-Marie Runiga. A Reuters witness said gunfire came from rebel positions near the village of Kibumba, just to the north of Goma.

Reporting by Jonny Hogg; Writing by David Lewis; Editing by Daniel Flynn

