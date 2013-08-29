FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Two civilians killed in shelling near Rwanda-Congo border
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 29, 2013 / 11:18 AM / in 4 years

Two civilians killed in shelling near Rwanda-Congo border

Jenny Clover

2 Min Read

A U.N. peacekeeper patrols near the border crossing point between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo in Goma August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

KIGALI (Reuters) - Two people were killed when an artillery shell crashed close to a Rwandan market near the border with Democratic Republic of Congo on Thursday, residents in the Rwandan frontier town of Gisenyi said.

A Rwandan official confirmed the deaths and said a second shell had landed inside Rwanda near a border crossing, seriously wounding one person.

Last week, a 3,000-strong U.N. intervention brigade with a mandate to neutralize armed groups launched an operation in eastern Congo against a rebel group widely believed to be backed by Rwanda.

“The bomb killed two people, a woman and a baby,” witness Nizeyimana Hamis told Reuters by telephone.

The Rwandan official who spoke on condition of anonymity accused the Congolese army of firing the shells. Rwanda denies backing the so-called M23 rebellion but fears are growing the violence inside Congo could spill across borders.

A diplomat in the Great Lakes region told Reuters it was clear the rebels had received support from Rwanda to help counter the U.N. force’s aerial and ground assault over the past week.

Reporting by Jenny Clover in Kigali and Richard Lough in Nairobi, editing by George Obulutsa and Elizabeth Piper

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.