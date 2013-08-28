Congo fighting kills one U.N. peacekeeper, wounds three others

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - One United Nations peacekeeper was killed and three others were wounded in an operation to support a Congolese army offensive against M23 rebels near the eastern city of Goma on Wednesday, a U.N spokesman said.

“The Congolese Armed Forces launched an attack against M23 positions on the Kibati heights, north of Goma ... We have just learned that one U.N. peacekeeper has been killed. Three others have been wounded,” Farhan Haq said.