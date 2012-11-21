FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Congo rebels say plan to "liberate" country after taking Goma
#World News
November 21, 2012 / 8:49 AM / 5 years ago

Congo rebels say plan to "liberate" country after taking Goma

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo (Reuters) - Congolese rebels in control of the eastern town of Goma said on Wednesday they planned to “liberate” the country, by moving to the town of Bukavu and then marching on the capital, Kinshasa, hundreds of kilometers away.

The rebels have previously said they were seeking talks with Democratic Republic of Congo’s President Joseph Kabila over the failed implementation of a peace deal that ended a previous rebellion in 2009.

“The journey to liberate Congo has started now ... We’re going to move on to Bukavu and then to Kinshasa. Are you ready to join us?” Vianney Kazarama, spokesman for the M23 rebels told a crowd of more than 1,000 in a stadium in Goma.

Reporting by Jonny Hogg; Writing by David Lewis; Editing by Janet Lawrence


