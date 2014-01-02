FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Army commander in eastern Congo killed in ambush
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Sessions defends Trump on NFL
U.S.
Sessions defends Trump on NFL
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 2, 2014 / 1:14 PM / 4 years ago

Army commander in eastern Congo killed in ambush

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KINSHASA (Reuters) - The colonel in charge of military operations against rebels in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo was killed on Thursday in an ambush along with three other soldiers, government spokesman Lambert Mende said.

Colonel Mamadou Ndala, who helped to secure the military defeat of the M23 rebel group in November, died of his injuries after a rocket attack on his vehicle near the village of Mazizi in North Kivu province, Mende said.

His killing indicated the challenge facing the Congolese government and a 21,000-strong U.N. peacekeeping mission in its efforts to pacify dozens of armed groups operating in the east of the vast central African nation.

“Colonel Mamadou Ndala has just passed away,” Mende told Reuters by telephone, adding that the three other soldiers in the vehicle were also dead. “We have not yet identified the attackers.”

Ndala was in charge of tackling the ADF-NALU rebels, a Ugandan group which has stepped up its attacks in eastern Congo this year and has been identified by a U.N. peacekeeping mission as one of the main obstacles to peace in the mineral-rich region.

ADF-NALU has been blamed for a spate of recent attacks and kidnappings around the town of Beni in North Kivu, including the deaths of at least 60 civilians in two attacks last month.

Ndala was returning from Beni airport without a military escort, sources said.

Reporting by Bienvenu Bakumanya; Writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Ruth Pitchford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.