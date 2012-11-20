Rwanda says political dialogue only way to end Congo conflict

KIGALI (Reuters) - Rwandan Foreign Minister Louise Mushikiwabo said on Tuesday political dialogue was the only way to end conflict in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo after the city of Goma fell to rebels.

“What happened today in Goma is a clear indication that the military option has failed to bring about a solution to this crisis and that political dialogue is the only way to resolve the ongoing conflict,” she said in a statement.

“By focusing on the blame game and ignoring the root causes of conflict in the DRC, the international community has missed the opportunity to help the DRC restore peace.”

Rwanda has been widely accused of backing the so-called M23 rebels who on Tuesday claimed control of Goma. Rwanda rejects the accusations of being behind the rebel group.