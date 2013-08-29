Rwanda says Congolese forces shelling its territory

KIGALI (Reuters) - Rwanda accused neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo on Thursday of persistently shelling Rwandan territory and said such “provocation” could no longer be tolerated, after a flare-up of fighting in Congo’s war-torn east.

“We have the capacity to determine who fired at us and will not hesitate to defend our territory. Rwanda has a responsibility to protect its population,” Rwandan Foreign Minister Louise Mushikiwabo said in a statement, without saying what action might be taken.